Services for Victor Bunkley “Bunk” Morris Jr., 66, of Harker Heights will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Morris died Wednesday, Sept. 15.
He was born March 18, 1955, in Temple. He attended Dickson Elementary, Travis Junior High and graduated from Temple High School in 1973. He played baseball at Temple College for two years before transferring to Pan American University in Edinburg, where he continued to play baseball until graduation. He was a math teacher and coach, working at Ellison High School, Shoemaker High School, Nolan Middle School, and most recently, Harker Heights High School, where he was honored as one of Harker Heights High School’s “Starmaker” teachers by the KISD Education Foundation. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Killeen. He currently was serving as president of the Killeen PAGA (Pan American Golf Association).
Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth A. Roessler Morris of Morgan’s Point Resort; a daughter, Jourdan Bridges of Harker Heights; two brothers, Bryan Morris of Corinth and Blaine Morris of Garland; a sister, Barbara Carpenter of Belton and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bunkley Morris Scholarship, C/O Killeen Pan American Golf Association, P.O. Box 2831, Harker Heights, TX 76548.