BELTON — Services for Frances Ann Goodman, 86, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Goodman died Saturday, Oct. 3.
She was born in Wichita Falls on July 31, 1934, to Duron Adam and Mary Freeman Shepherd. She married John S. Goodman in 1954, and he preceded her in death in 2002. She was a homemaker and worked for Southwestern Bell telephone company until she retired.
Survivors include two sons, Sam Goodman and Scot Goodman; a brother, Jim Shepherd; and a grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.