Services for Gloria Ann Riley, 62, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Paul Alexander officiating.
Ms. Riley died Tuesday, Jan. 11, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 5, 1960, in Rogers to Raymond Sr. and Omie Riley. She attended school in Rogers. She was a member of The Church of the Living God, PGT in Temple. She worked at Motel 6 and Girling Healthcare.
Survivors include her mother of Temple; seven brothers, Raymond Riley Jr., Robert Riley, Ronnie Riley, Danny Riley, Billy Riley, and Gregory Riley, all of Temple, and Benjamin Riley of Houston; and a sister, Pearlie Riley of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. with a wake 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.