ROSESBUD — Services for Delfino Rojas Salazar, 64, of San Antonio will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Margarito Alvarado officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Salazar died Tuesday, April 20, at a San Antonio hospital.
He was born April 1, 1957, in Mexico to Delfino Rojas and Juana Salazar Jasso Ruiz. He was a plumber.
Survivors include his wife, Joann Rojas; a son, Delfino Rojas of San Antonio; a daughter, Angelice Rojas of San Antonio; two brothers, Jaime Rosas Salazar of Mexico and Alfredo Rojas Salazar of San Antonio; six sisters, Martina Campos and Yolanda Rojas Salazar, both of Houston, Maria Socorro Rodriguez, Francisca Rojas Salazar and Josefina Costilla, all of Rosebud, and Juana Rojas Salazar of Mexico; and four grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.