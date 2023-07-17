Services for Becky Ann Neely Powers, 84, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Conrad Raines officiating.
Burial will be at 3 p.m. in Morgan Cemetery.
Mrs. Powers died Thursday, July 13, at a local hospital.
She was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Meridian to Dave and Mildred McGehee Neely. She graduated from high school in 1956. She attended Isbell’s School of Beauty. She later became a licensed insurance agent. She married Billy Reed Powers and lived in various towns around Texas including Fort Worth, Valley Mills, Gilcrest, San Antonio, Waco, Houston and Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a daughter, Kimberly Savage of Whitney; two sons, David Reed Powers of Bryan and Mark Powers of Lewisville; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Park United Methodist Church, 5505 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76502.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.