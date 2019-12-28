Jerry Don Griffith
Jerry Don Griffith, age 76 of Davilla, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence. Services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 28th at First Baptist Church in Rogers with Rev. Steve Cochran and Dr. Allen Raynor officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Val Verde Cemetery.
Mr. Griffith was born January 9, 1943 in Abilene to Melvin Edward and Winnie Lolita Wimberley Griffith. He attended schools in Abilene, Houston and then Cypress/Fairbanks as his family moved several times. He met the love of his life, Pat Shows at Cy-Fair High School. He joined the U. S. Army February 20, 1961. Pat and Jerry were married July 3, 1961 on his first leave from the Army. They were blessed with two daughters, Angela Lynne born July 10, 1962 and Christine Elizabeth born August 5, 1967.
In June, 1981 Jerry and his family moved to Davilla. He retired from pipefitting and welding to operate a small cattle ranch with his wife. He was a Master Mason – Fairbanks Lodge No. 1363 in Houston, VFW Post #1820 in Temple and First Baptist Church in Rogers where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Ima Lee Brown and four brothers, Melvin Edward Griffith, Jr., Bobby Griffith, Jimmy Griffith and Joe Griffith. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Shows Griffith, two daughters, Angela Griffith and Christine Schiller and husband, Michael, one granddaughter, Courtney Schiller, one grandson, Chase Griffith and three great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Khloe and Creed Griffith.
Special thanks to Dr. Karur and his Oncology team at Baylor, Scott and White. We thank all of friends and family and acquaintances who have prayed for Jerry during his two year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, lovetotherescue.org or FBC Building Fund, fbcrogers@fbcrogers.com.
