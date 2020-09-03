Services for Angelino Vicente Jimenez Hernandez, infant, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple with the Rev. Hilario Guajardo officiating.
Angelino Vicente was born and died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at a Temple hospital.
Survivors include his father, Raul Jimenez Hernandez; mother, Rebecca Renee Salazar, and three brothers. Raul Jimenez Hernandez Jr., Aryan Rowen Jimenez Hernandez and Rylan Jayce Jimenez Hernandez, all of Belton.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.