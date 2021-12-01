ROCKDALE — Services for Oliver Edward Rogers, 88, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Rogers died Saturday, Nov. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 9, 1933, in the Hanover community in Milam County to Dave Edward and E.D. Baxter Rogers. He served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years and retired as a chief petty officer. He also worked as a propane truck driver. He married Janice Marie Griffin.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; a son, David Rogers of Milano; a daughter, Daisy Waldrep of Rockdale; a sister, Nelda Hamilton of Windsor Locks, Conn.; and six grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.