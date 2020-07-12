Maria Esmeralda Muniz, 72, of Temple, passed away on July 8th, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.
Esmeralda was born in Corpus Christi, TX on January 29th, 1948 to Dora Molina.
She attended Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, TX.
Esmeralda truly lived life to the fullest. Her passion was dancing, playing bingo and spending time with family & friends.
She is survived by her son Michael Muniz & his wife Jennifer of Temple, brother Paul Molina of Corpus Christi, sister Yolanda Muguerza of Temple, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private service will held with family at a later time.