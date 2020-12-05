BELTON — Evelyn “Sis” Tomlinson, 87, of Belton died Friday, Dec. 4, at a Belton nursing home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Ed Wilkes officiating.
Ms. Tomlinson was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Novice to Foy and Nora Meador Tomlinson. She graduated from Howard Payne University. She was a teacher at Novice High School and Fort Stockton. She also was a substitute teacher in Belton. She was a member of First Baptist Church at Silver Valley.
Survivors include two nieces and three nephews.
Memorials may be made to dementia research.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.