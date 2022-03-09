Minnie Gene Weaver Riddle
Minnie Gene Weaver Riddle, formerly of Rogers went to be with her Lord on March 2, 2022 at Oak Place Assisted Living Athens at the age of 94. Gene was born December 4, 1927 in Rogers to Elmer H. and Clara (Ashby) Weaver. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1945. After graduation she went to work for F.W. Woolworth in Temple. She later transferred to Dallas. When the company opened Woolco Department Stores, she came back to Temple and traveled around the country working with their store openings. After retirement, she opened Genie’s Secrets in Temple with her long-time friend Dorothy Thomas. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Rogers. Gene married Lloyd G. Riddle on November 5, 1989. He preceded her in death September 3, 2004. Also preceding her in death were her parents, two sisters and their husbands, Louise and J.W. Sparks, Jr. and LaWanda and Barney Sparks, a nephew-in-law, Loyd Morgan, Sr. and a grand niece. Gene is survived by her two nieces; Carolyn Morgan of Rogers and Jo Sparks of Athens, nephew; Bill Sparks of Georgetown, several grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Reeds Lake Cemetery.
Paid Obituary