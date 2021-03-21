Services for Betty Lois Truelove Neves, 86, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Neves died March 12 in Temple.
She was born Oct. 20, 1944, in Belton to Barton and Lois Lee Walker Truelove.
Survivors include four sons, Benny Neves, Robin Neves and Derin Neves, all of Anchorage, Alaska, and Steve Neves of Belton; two brothers, Scutter Truelove of Little River-Academy and Jackie Truelove of Holland; two sisters, Sherron Solomon of Cameron and Jeanette Dunn of Temple; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.