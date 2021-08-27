Services for Bryan Perkins, 46, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Ministries’ Temple campus.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Perkins died Friday, Aug. 20, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 24, 1975, to Charles and Martha Sue Akin Perkins in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School in 1993. He received a bachelor’s degree in equine sciences from Texas Tech University, where he served on The Masked Rider Field Safety Team. He married Kristy Leiber in Brenham on June 2, 2007. He volunteered with the Texas Youth Hunting Program for many years, and was an area coordinator from 2007 to 2019.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Kasey and James; his mother; and two brothers, Michael Perkins and David Perkins.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.