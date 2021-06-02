Services for Da’Quriyae Da’Vajnae “ Boosie” Hodges, 11, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Quinton J. Gibson Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Miss Hodges died Sunday, May 23, in Milam County.
She was born March 18, 2010, in Temple to La Toya La’Quisha Johnson and Shawn Anthony Williams Jr. . She was a student at Reeces Creek Elementary School in Killeen.
Survivors include her parents of Killeen; four brothers, Da’MariYae Evans, De’EriYae Evans and De’VariYae Evans, all of Temple, and Antonio Belford Jr. of Killeen; three sisters, Avyanna Belford, Si’Riyah Williams and Salayah Williams, all of Killeen; two grandparents, Crystal Johnson and Eric Evans of Temple; a great-grandparent, Ronnie Evans of Springfield, Ohio.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.