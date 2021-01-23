BELTON — Services for Michael Clinton Vargeson, 72, of Troy will be 10 a.m. today at First Baptist Church of Troy.
Mr. Vargeson died Tuesday, Jan. 19.
He was born Oct. 29, 1948, in Blossburg, Pa., to Clinton and Mary Weiskopff Vargeson Ludlam. He graduated from Elkland High School in 1966. He attended RIT. He married Patricia Ann Elsenburg in 1972. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He also worked with computers.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Brandy Vargeson Serna and Amber Eads; four brothers, James Elsenburg, Johnie Elsenburg, Quentine Ludlam and Kevin Ludlam; a sister, Joyce Graeff; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.