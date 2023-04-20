Pedro Partida Jr.
Pedro Partida Jr., age 85 of Temple, passed from this life Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, April 21, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Pedro was born on February 13, 1938, to Pedro Partida Sr. & Enriquena Salazar Cruz in Mier y Noriega Nuevo Leon Mexico. He was a very hardworking man and a loving husband. He took very good care of his kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Pedro has always worked for his family and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. He loved watching football and soccer. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Monterrey Tigres, never missing a game on TV. Pedro took very well care of his plants. He had a green thumb for everything, especially for his Nopales.
Pedro is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Juan Partida; son, Roberto Partida; and daughter, Braulia Partida.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his loving wife, Luisa Partida Torres; sons, Juan Partida, Domingo Partida, Valentin Partida, Martin Partida, Enrique Partida, and David Partida; daughters, Grasiela Espiricueta, Guadalupe Partida, and Juana Martinez; brothers, Eduardo Partida, and Cenovio Partida; 32 grandchildren; and 35 great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Baylor Scott & White Hospital for everything they did to take care of Pedro, and to the nurses that helped him to be comfortable in our time of need.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, with a Rosary recited at 6 pm, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary