Services for Carolyn Moore, 80, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Monday at Little River United Methodist Church in Little River-Academy.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Moore died Monday, June 28, at a local care center.
She was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Little River to George and Doris Garner. She was a member of Little River United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as the city secretary for Little River-Academy, and was a member of Academy PTA, band boosters and athletic boosters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howell Moore.
Survivors include a son, Paul Moore of Belton; a daughter, Marian Kelso of Little River-Academy; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little River United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.