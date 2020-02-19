CAMERON — Services for Jimmy Earnest Riggs Jr., 57, of Cameron will be noon Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Riggs died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 13, 1962, in Richmond to Jimmie Ernest and Barbara Kay Welch Riggs. He had worked in construction.
Survivors include a son, Jimmy Riggs of Willis; a stepdaughter, Stephanie Lynn Mitchell of Nevada; brothers, Allen Wayne Riggs, Roy Franklin Riggs and Larry Oscar Riggs, all of North Carolina and Glenn Dale Riggs of Maysfield; a sister, Kay Riggs of Cameron; his mother, Barbara Perry of Cameron; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.