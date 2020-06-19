Karen Jill Wilson Seanor, 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on June 15, 2020 at her home in Dallas.
Karen Jill Wilson was born on May 6, 1942. She grew up in Indianapolis, IN, where she was raised by both her paternal grandparents Ruth and Henry Wilson and Aunt and Uncle Anne and George Hester.
In 1960, Karen graduated from high school and moved to Temple, TX to study art at Mary Hardin Baylor.
In 1972 she married William Seanor in Temple TX, creating a blended family of five. In 1975, they relocated to Florence, Italy, expanding their family with twin daughters born in Rome, and creating a lifelong relationship with both friends and the Italian culture. From Florence they moved to Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, and then back to the United States, first to Connecticut and eventually to upstate New York before returning “home” to Texas after 10 years. During their 48-year marriage, they raised five children and traveled extensively around the world.
Karen is remembered for her beauty, charm and grace, love of cooking and entertaining. She was regarded as the ultimate hostess and always had an extra seat at the table. Over the last ten years, Karen and Bill also maintained a second home in Santa Fe, NM where they frequently hosted and entertained friends and family, new and old. She never met a stranger and one felt lucky to be included in one of the special Seanor events.
Karen is survived by her husband William Seanor of Dallas Texas, daughter Susan Serra, son Carlton Ferguson, spouse Elizabeth, daughter Stacey Sturner, spouse Jan, daughter Nicole Russo, spouse Wyatt, daughter Noelle Donnelly, and spouse Chris. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Sean, Giulia, Georgia, Jan, Will, Leeza, Holt, Case, Lyla, Beau and George (Geo).
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. Alzheimer’s Association.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Saturday, June 20th, at Sparkman\Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 West NW Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225.
Due to Covid-19 precautions attendance at Celebration of Life Services are by invitation only.