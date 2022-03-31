Services for Paul Arthur Bartholomew, 66, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mr. Bartholomew died Monday, March 14, at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1955, in Osceola, Ark., to John Henry Bartholomew and Jeanette Stalin. He married Inez Guthrie in 1998. He was a machine operator for Mobile Chemical.
Survivors include three sons, Jason Bartholomew, Dustin Bartholomew, and Clayton Bartholomew; and a grandson.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.