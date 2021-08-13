ROSEBUD — Services for Albert Marmon, 66, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating. Masks are encouraged.
Mr. Marmon died Tuesday, Aug. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 28, 1954, in Fort Worth to William and Annie Tipton Marmon. He lived most of his life in the Rosebud area. He worked for Bruceville-Eddy ISD and for Lott Elementary School. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Jeremy Marmon and Matthew Marmon, both of Rosebud, and Gene Marmon of Springtown; three brothers, William Marmon and James Marmon, both of Rosebud, and Kenneth Marmon of Ratibor; two sisters, Glenda Ellis of Rosebud and Deshannon Ballard of Springtown; and 13 grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the cemetery.