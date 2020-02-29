No services are planned for Deborah Diane Burnley Ward, 62, of Temple.
Ms. Ward died Wednesday, Feb. 26, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born May 2, 1957, in Temple to William Harkins and Bertha Mae Hall. She graduated from Temple High School. She attended Southwest Jr. College in Los Angeles. She received an associate degree from Temple College. She worked as a pharmacy technician at St. Frances Hospital in Lynnwood, Calif. She also worked for the Department of Social Services in Los Angeles and for Temple ISD.
Survivors include two sons, James Ward and Christopher Lockett, both of Temple; a daughter, Dyana Lockett of Los Angeles; three sisters, Princetta Burnley of Inglewood, Calif., Rita of California and Faye Chavis of Los Angeles; and two grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.