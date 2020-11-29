Betty Jean Tidwell Traylor
March 4, 1930 – November 23, 2020
Betty Jean Tidwell Traylor, age 90, went to be with her Heavenly Father on November 23rd. Betty was born March 4, 1930 in the Alto/Central High community in East Texas, to Clyde Carter Tidwell and Ila Mae Stancil Tidwell. The family moved to Jacksonville where Betty attended and graduated from Jacksonville High School. Following in the footsteps of her beloved elder sister, Dorothy (a highly decorated Navy nurse), Betty left to attend nursing school in Temple. It was there where she met the love of her life and future husband, William Harold Traylor, Sr. They were married for over 55 years when Harold passed from his earthly life in 2004.
Following the arrival of three young children, Betty temporarily delayed her nursing school studies to focus on raising her family. Several years later, she would attain her RN diploma from Scott & White School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at the Santa Fe Hospital, as a nurse in the Temple Public School District, and as an Instructor in Nursing Education at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center. Continuing to work full time, Betty furthered her nursing education, later obtaining her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Texas - Austin at the young age of 51.
Betty’s family and her role as wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt were the pinnacle of her life. She relished the role of Mama-Bear defender of her children, covering her family with boundless love. Betty will be remembered for being fiercely independent and determined. Being spontaneous and fun-loving, she cherished time spent with her beloved grandsons. One of her greatest pleasures was time spent weekly with her favorite hair salon stylists who coiffed her trademark blonde hair to perfection! Her culinary skills included baking delicious chocolate or lemon meringue pies, hand-churned peach ice cream alongside Harold, or her delectable holiday turkey and dressing.
Betty was a highly devoted nurturer and caregiver, spending a lifetime serving others. In the later years of sister Dorothy’s life, Betty was devoted to caring for her every need. Betty faced the challenges of life head-on and overcame profound loss courageously. Later in life she would overcome multiple personal injuries and deal boldly with health challenges, including chronic dementia.
Betty made the decision early in life to become a follower of Jesus Christ and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Temple and the Dawson Sunday School Class. She was also a proud member of the Avolonte Study Club, Temple VA Women’s Club, and City Federation of Women’s Club. Together Betty and Harold would dance the night away with their tight circle of close friends at the Cotillion Club and Stardust Club.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers (Clyde Carter Tidwell, Jr, Cameron Doug Tidwell, Tracy Dreman Tidwell) and two sisters (Dorothy Tidwell Rhoades and Alice Marie Hesterley), and her loving husband, Harold.
Betty is survived by three children and their spouses: Carol Traylor and Charlie Nieman of Arlington, Sue and Darrin Brown of Canyon Lake, Skip and Shann Traylor of Belton; three grandsons and their wives: Trey and Mary Traylor of Aledo, Toby and Hether Traylor of Troup, and Dillon and Risa Brown of San Antonio, and six great-grandchildren: Payton Traylor, Remington Traylor, MacKenzie Cisek, Pierce Brown, Eva Farren and Ryan Farren as well as many loving family members and devoted friends.
The Traylor family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the numerous healthcare providers and caregivers that served Betty during her time at Stoney Brook of Belton Assisted Living (notably Ashley Sandoval, LVN, Crystal Ortiz Hall, and Tiffany); Baylor Scott & White Health - Palliative Care Division (Drs Bacon and Kirk, Cheryl Williams, RN and Desiree) including Pastoral Care Chaplain Mireille Baril; Compassus Hospice (notably Dr. Glenn Smith, Cicely Holmes, RN and Linda Hernandez), and Cornerstone Gardens (Becky Murrow, LVN). The family also extends appreciation and love to David Havemann, MD, for serving Betty’s healthcare needs over several decades.
Betty was a colorful spectrum of light reflecting on the souls of those she loved, touched, and served. She now resides in peace with God, and we give thanks to Him for her life and love.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Private family graveside services are currently pending with Bellwood Memorial Park. The family hopes to schedule a Celebration of Life for Betty in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty’s memory to: First United Methodist Church of Temple, 102 North 2nd Street, Temple, TX 76501 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Temple, 2415 S. 47th Street, Temple, TX 76504.
