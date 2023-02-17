Services for Robert Michael Underwood, 30, of Holland will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Underwood died Sunday, Feb. 12, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 21, 1992, to Cleona Marie Stage and Michael Richard Underwood in Los Angeles. He graduated from Holland High School in 2011. He earned a degree in literature and a master’s degree in history from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He was a substitute teacher at Holland High School, a librarian at J.B. Hill Library in Holland and a human services case worker.
Survivors include his parents; two brothers, Richard Underwood and Michael Underwood; and two sisters, Lisa Nguyen and Michelle Brickles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home to help defray the cost of funeral services.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.