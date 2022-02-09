Billie “Bill” W. Yearwood
Graveside services for Billie “Bill” W. Yearwood, 90, of Belton, will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with Rev. John Roark officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday evening, 5-7 PM at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Yearwood died Saturday, February 5, 2022, in a Temple hospital.
Mr. Yearwood was born November 8, 1931, in Union Point, Georgia, the son of Allie and Grace (Cronic) Yearwood. He grew up in Crawfordville, Georgia. He married Helen Bryan, October 1, 1952, in Union Point, Georgia.
He joined the United States Army in 1948, serving in Korea and Vietnam. He received the Purple Heart among other distinguished honors. He retired December 31, 1968.
Mr. Yearwood also worked for the Temple Santa Fe Railroad for 25 years, from Jan 1, 1969, until retiring in 1994. While working for the railroad he was known as Sarge.
Bill’s true calling in life was a follower of Jesus Christ. He accepted Jesus as his savior in 1960 and was a faithful servant and a bold witness for him the rest of his life. He was a longtime member of Keys Valley Baptist Church, serving as a deacon. He was also a member of Gideons International.
Mr. Yearwood was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson and one great-grandson, two sisters, and one brother.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Helen Yearwood of Belton; one son, Steve Yearwood, and one daughter, Kathy Latimer; one brother, Tom Yearwood; two sisters, Brenda Yearwood Wadley and Marjorie Yearwood Messer; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bill’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to their many friends and the loving staff of Stoney Brook Assisted Living of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International P. O. Box 1023, Belton, Texas 76513 or Keys Valley Baptist Church 4393 West U.S. Hwy 190, Belton, Texas 76513.
Paid Obituary