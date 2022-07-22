Wanda Jean Becker
Wanda Jean Becker, 94 of Temple, Texas passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022. A visitation for her will be held Sunday, July 24 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 25 in the chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Mrs. Becker will be laid to rest in Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple immediately following the funeral.
Wanda was born in Cushing, Oklahoma August 13, 1927 to Anna and Thomas Mahoney. After her mother divorced and remarried Floyd Boswell, Wanda was raised in Coffeyville, Kansas by her loving mother. She graduated from high school and worked at the Pentagon as a stenographer in Washington DC. When she returned to Coffeyville, she worked at the Continental Can Company and then the Kansas State Employment Agency. She married Orville (Jim) Becker on January 19, 1946 in a ceremony at the First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She retired from the Kansas State Employment Agency after 29 years of service as a Human Resource Specialist. During retirement, she enjoyed playing the piano, traveling, round dancing, square dancing, and country western dancing. Wanda and Jim moved to Temple, Texas in 2007 after spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona and summers in Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Anna Boswell. She is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Orville (Jim) Becker of Temple; daughters: Twila and husband Alton Thiele of Temple and Patsy and husband Merle Pritzkau of Montgomery, Texas. Her granddaughters include: Lisa (Thiele) and Bill Scoble of Houston, Texas; Kristi Thiele and Carmen Burk of McKinney, Texas; Denise (Thiele) and Jason Hachtel of Allen, Texas; Larissa (Dickens) and Stewart Duck of Montgomery, Texas; Angela (Dickens) and Mike Holmes of Hillsborough, California; and Karinda (Dickens) and Austin Kinsler of Montgomery, Texas; and 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
She always brought a smile to those she encountered and will be missed deeply.
Memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston at gifts.mdanderson.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
