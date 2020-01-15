Phyllis Earlene Guest
Phyllis Earlene Guest was born October 12th, 1937 to Earl and Ruth Guest in Salado, Texas, and died at her home in Dallas on January 8th, 2020. She attended Salado schools, graduating in 1955 as valedictorian. Phyllis earned a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics at Texas Tech, and lived for a brief time in Boston where she worked as a demonstrator for a utility company. From there, she worked in New York City, writing and editing for a well- known travel company, then for American Airlines writing for their travel magazine, American Way. Over the years, Phyllis earned a master’s degree at SMU, and another from St. John’s College in Santa Fe. Through many civic organizations, she became a champion for social justice, helping the disadvantaged, urging more humane treatment for prisoners, registering voters plus multiple other efforts to help make the world a better place.
Survivors include a sister, Patsy Wilson of Salado, nephews, Tracey Sanford of Ft. Worth and Jim Sanford of San Marcos, and a number of great-nephews and a niece.
The Neptune Society is handling arrangements. A Dallas memorial service is to be scheduled.
Paid Obituary