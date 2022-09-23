BELTON — Services for Oscar Martinez, 68, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Monday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple with Jared Burt officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Martinez died Wednesday, Sept. 21, at his residence.
He was born June 10, 1954, in Gonzales to Antonio and Ella Hopper Martinez. He graduated from Academy High School. He married Sandra White on Aug. 13, 1973, in Academy. He retired from Academy ISD on Dec. 31, 2019. He was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Damon Martinez and Jason Martinez; a brother, Kelly Martinez; two sisters, Adel Vriseno and Norma Terry; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Reach campaign.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.