BELTON — Services for Leone Dipboye, 77, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Sept. 1 in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Jeff Miller officiating.
Mrs. Dipboye died Tuesday, Aug. 16, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born March 31, 1945, in Redding, Calif., to Riley and Sidney Lane. She graduated from Shasta High School and went to nursing school at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco. After graduating, she joined the U.S. Air Force. She married Richard Dipboye on Nov. 23, 1973, in Reno, Nev. She also served as a nurse in the U.S. Army Reserves. She lived at Fort Ord, Calif., Germany and Fort Hood. She received a bachelor’s of science in nursing from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. She retired from her civil service job in nursing at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in 2004, and she retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as a lieutenant colonel in 2005. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Belton, where she served as a volunteer. She also volunteered for medical mission trips to Vietnam and Cambodia with Vets with a Mission. She also worked as a volunteer at the Belton Senior Center and served on the board of directors for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; a daughter, Jennifer Westbrook of Salado; a son, Richard Dipboye Jr. of Little Elm; two brothers, Ron Lane of Sacramento, Calif., and Jerry Lane of Granite Bay, Calif.; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Belton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.