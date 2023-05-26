Frank Reisner
Frank Reisner, age 71 of Midland, Texas, passed away on May 22, 2023, with his family at his bedside.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Davidson Cemetery with Pastor Danny Crosby officiating.
Frank Joseph Reisner was born May 28, 1951, to the late John Joe Reisner and Tekla Baranowski Reisner in Cameron, Texas. He grew up and attended school in Cameron, graduating from Cameron High School in 1969. After graduation, he went to work for Ralph Wilson Arts and also joined the Army National Guard, where he served two terms. Frank then went to work for Mobile Chemical, located in Temple for the next eleven years before moving to Arkansas to become a Construction Superintendent for DR Horton Construction Company, where he finished out his career.
Frank met Jerry Dixon, his bride-to-be, in 1972, and the two were married two years later in Little River Academy, Texas. Frank was said to be a workaholic, but he always made time for his family. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He excelled at playing 42 and seemed to always know what his opponent’s next move would be. Frank enjoyed gardening, collecting knives, fishing when he could, and he loved to watch football. He was also a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Misty Woodard.
He is survived by his wife, Jerry; daughters, Dawna Reisner, and Kathryn Pickler; son, George (Bud) Mullins; sister, Martha Davenport; brother, Edward Reisner and wife, Florence; grandchildren, Evelyn Reisner, Jeannie Kate Tull, Yvonne Louise Tull-Carreon, Chirsti Heider, April Luckinbill, Linda Ray, Jessie Mullins, Jerrica Greer; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Paid Obituary