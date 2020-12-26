Gloria Luna Ramirez
Gloria Luna Ramirez (Luna), age 85, of Temple passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, December 22,2020 at St. David in Georgetown. Gloria was born in Tamualipas, Mexico to parents Eliasar Luna and Rita Padilla.
When Gloria was just ten years old, she came to Texas to live and has been a resident since. On April 11, 1962 she married Crispin Ramirez in Cameron, TX. Gloria was a Jehovah Witness. Gloria always thought of others before herself. Gloria loved her Jehovah and was the definition of a faithful Christian woman. Gloria will be missed dearly by friends and family.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Damasia Luna and Yolanda Guajardo, and daughter Belinda Joy Ramirez.
Gloria leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Crispin Ramirez Jr. of Temple; two sons, Crispin & Martha Elena Ramirez III of New Braunfels and Faraon & Dora Delia Ramirez of San Antonio; two daughters, Sylvia & Juan M Reyna of Los Villarreales, NL, Mexico, and Elvira Muñoz of Round Rock; one grandson Silvester Rafael Muñoz Jr., and one grandaughter Estrella Sabrina Muñoz of Round Rock.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home at 2 o’clock pm. A visitation will take place before the service from 1-2 pm at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home. Following the memorial service there will be a burial at Moffat Cemetery.
