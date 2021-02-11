Gena Bailes
Gena Bailes, 96, of Temple, TX passed away Sunday, February 7th, at her residence, surrounded by the love of family and friends.
She was born to Ethel Lilly Swigert, and John Kemper Swigert. She grew up in Waco and attended Southwest Texas State University. She married Dr. Coleman H. Bailes on May 25, 1943 in Waco.
In Temple, Gena and Dr. Bailes established an optometry practice, which became known as Total Care Vision Center. Gena worked as his Receptionist and Marketer for twenty years. Total Care Vision Center was open for fifty years before Dr. Bailes retired.
She created a one-of-a-kind loving and vibrant home for their four children which later became known as Hidden Valley - a place of endless fun and parties for all.
She is preceded in death by one Sister, and her Husband of sixty-one years, Dr. Coleman H. Bailes. She is survived by three Sons, Howard, John, and Craig Bailes, one Daughter, Renee Dixon, one Son-in-Law Gary Dixon, three Daughter-in-Law’s, Debbie, Patricia and Linda (Peaches) Bailes, five Grandchildren: Rick, Gena, Crystal and Craig Bailes, and Shelby Dixon; four Great-Grandchildren: Chelsea and Cameron Owens, and Mariah and Koby Williams, three parrots and her loving dog Gigi.
Although Gena was small in stature, she was larger than life. She was a mom to so many and is held dearly in the hearts of all. We find comfort in knowing Gena and the love of her life, Coleman, are strolling down the beach in heaven, hand-in-hand.
She will be looking down on us, Friday February 12th as we bring her back to the place she loved so much, her home at Hidden Valley. The red carpet will be rolled out one last time in her honor, with a poolside viewing at 1 o’ clock and the service at 1:30. Cheetah print masks, refreshments, and cigarettes will be provided, and social distancing is required.
Pallbearers will be Howard, John, Craig, and Rick Bailes, Gary Dixon, Koby Williams, and Cameron Owens.
After the service, at 3:30pm a procession will begin to Bellwood Memorial Park including a party bus for the family and all friends are welcome to follow. The mausoleum service will be held from 4:00 - 4:30 pm.
Her Celebration of Life After Party will begin at 5 o’clock, poolside with outdoor heaters, at her home, in the only way she truly loved - with the road going on forever, and the party never ending.
Paid Obituary