James A. Roskey
On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, God had our daddy, James Roskey, in His loving arms. Services will be held at 4:00pm Friday, June 11, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Loyd Hall officiating. Visitation will be 3:00-4:00pm Friday, June 11, 2021, prior to the service. Burial will be at 3:00pm Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Chriesman Cemetery in the Chriesman community in Burleson County.
James Alton Roskey was born on October 30, 1929 in the Chriesman community to Otto Herman Roskey and Maggie Robbins Roskey. On December 25, 1947, it was God’s plan for him to unite in marriage to the love of his life, Edith Dois Ryan. James was an engineer for the Santa Fe Railroad. He also helped our mom on all her many remodels and projects so they could be together. James was preceded in death by his wife, Dois, on November 3, 2020; his parents; and two sisters, Faye Roskey Sprill and Cleo Roskey Carroll Brown; three brothers, Norman Eugene Roskey, Walter Miles Roskey and Otto Vernon Roskey.
Survivors include one brother, Henry Charles Roskey (Margie) of Temple; three children, Marvin Roskey (Marilyn) of Austin, Lloyd Roskey (Shirley) of Temple and DiAnn Mundkowsky (Harvey) of Temple; nine grandchildren, Shane Roskey, Justin Roskey (Diana), Reece Roskey, Andrew Roskey, Jason Roskey, Rebekah Schlegel (Jeremy), Keith Allison, Ryan Allison and Blake Woolbright; and ten great grandchildren, Matthew Roskey, Leona Lora Roskey, Charlie Roskey, Riggs Roskey, Taylor Schlegel, Collin Schlegel, Cooper Allison, Caysen Allison, Cayden Allison and Hagen Miles Woolbright.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James’ memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 (www.stjude.org).
Online guestbook is available at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary