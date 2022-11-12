Services for Doris Nell Klinkovsky, 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker Brethren Church with Brad Herridge officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Klinkovsky died Thursday, Nov. 10, in Temple.
She was born Jan. 11, 1930, near Cyclone to Edward J. and Matilda Rose Wychopen Marek. She married Edward Jerry Klinkovsky on Aug. 21, 1954.
She was preceded in death by a son, Edward R. Klinkovsky.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Karen K. Hutchins; a brother, Edward Marek; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Ocker Brethren Church Memorial Fund.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.