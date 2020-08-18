Graveside Services for Dr. Williams “Bill” Eric Smith, Jr., D.D.S., Colonel USAR Retired, 91, will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Kennett, Missouri.
Bill was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on December 4, 1928, to Rev. Williams Eric Smith, Sr., and Flora Lee (Peeler) Smith. He married Eva Jewell (Jackson) Smith on May 31, 1957, in Kennett, Missouri. She preceded him in death April 7, 1995. He then married Wanda (Berry) Smith on March 11, 1996. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2018.
Bill was a former member of First Baptist Church of Temple, Texas. He was a retired Army Colonel and a Mason.
Bill is survived by his children, Lee Frances Flowers and husband, Kelly, of The Woodlands, Texas, and Williams Eric Smith, III, of Stephenville, Texas; grandchildren, Sarah Frances Flowers of The Woodlands, Texas, Elizabeth Kelly Flowers of Waco, Texas, Mary Priscilla Flowers of Austin, Texas, Beau Wesley Smith of Palestine, Texas, and Hadley Ashlyn Smith of Lindale, Texas. Bill was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Raymond Smith on November 6, 1989.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Temple