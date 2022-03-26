Hilda Marie Engelke
Hilda Marie Engelke of Belton and formerly of Cameron, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in a Belton nursing facility. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with Rev. Robyn Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2-4:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Engelke, a homemaker and the oldest of 6 girls born to Henry and Lena Marie (Dashe) Pilling, was born in Cameron on August 18, 1924. She married Robert John Engelke on May 31, 1958 and he preceded her in death. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cameron. “Hilda loved gardening, baking, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was famous in her family for her cinnamon rolls, cookies, and pecan pie, which were all served with a smile and a hug. She also had a special place in her heart for all animals. She loved her sisters and deeply enjoyed their “sister days” that they spent reminiscing, creating memories, and spending time together. In her later years, she especially enjoyed the time spent with her granddaughters. Hilda loved the Lord beyond measure and read her Bible and devotional daily. She truly was a special lady that will be missed by so many.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert John Engelke, Jr. She is survived by: sons, Ronald Engelke & wife, Yvonne of Eddy and Donald Engelke & wife Julie of Belton; sister, Aileen Jones of Cameron; grandaughters Meghan and Emily Engelke of Temple, TX; Grandson John Engelke of Rockdale, TX; Grandson Michael Engelke of Houston, TX as well as four step-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Park Place Manor nursing home and Kindred Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Cameron.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary