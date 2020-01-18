BELTON — Services for Linda Darlene VanHouten Whitley, 65, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. John Roark officiating.
Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery near Salado.
Mrs. Whitley died Thursday, Jan. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 14, 1954, near Odessa to W.C. and Darlene Auld VanHouten. She graduated from Odessa High School. She received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1976. She married Sam Whitley on May 22, 1976, in Belton. She worked for Killeen ISD. She was a member of Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Michael Whitley and Joseph Whitley, both of Nolanville; her mother of Odessa; three brothers, Donald VanHouten of Pampa, David VanHouten of Georgia and Jeffrey Stewart of Odessa; two sisters, Deanna Goodman of Dallas and Dayna Stewart of Phoenix; a stepbrother, Wayne Trantham of Fort Worth; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.