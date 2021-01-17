Services for Bernard Davis, 76, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Davis died Jan. 9 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 11, 1944, in Denver to Evan and Bertha Leona Henry Davis. He married Cary Ann Lollar in 1963 in Roswell, N.M. He worked in the grocery business in New Mexico and Texas. He also owned and operated video stores. He later worked for McLane Co. in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hines; a son, Jerry Davis; a daughter, Stephanie Rushford; two sisters, Anita Smith and Jean Hooper; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.