ROCKDALE — Services for Yolanda Valero Trevino, 68, of Rockdale were Friday at Phillips & Luckey Home in Rockdale with Joshua Rodriguez and Royal L. Johnson officiating.
Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Trevino died Thursday, Sept. 9, at an Austin hospital.
She was born Sept. 28, 1953, in San Antonio to Pedro and Paula Guzman Valero. She was a graduate of South Side San Antonio High School, and attended St. Phillips College. She was a member of Rising Star Baptist Church in Rockdale. She worked as a health care provider.
Survivors include her husband, Santos Trevino of Rockdale; three sons, Victor Vigil, David Dehart Jr. and Joshua Rodriguez, all of Rockdale; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.