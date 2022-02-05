Private family services for Stephen “Steve” Lee Alford, 66, of Temple will be at a later date.
Alford died Thursday, Feb. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 31, 1955, in Tacoma, Wash., to Joe Eldon and Ruby Jo “Conatser” Alford. He did most of his growing up in Fresno, Calif., and worked for the County of Fresno until retiring in 2014. In 1973, he married Rebecca “Becky” Ellen Frazier in Reno, Nev. He moved to Temple in June of 2021. He attended Vista Community Church in Temple. He was a member of the “OTR” CB Club in Fresno for many years.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Misty Van Staaveren of Temple; and a grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.