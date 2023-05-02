Services for Ruben Lynn Leija Jr., 62, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be at a later date in Resthaven Cemetery.
Mr. Leija died Thursday, April 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 21, 1960, in Temple to Ollie Slaughter and Ruben Lynn Leija Sr. He worked as a concrete finisher, and offshore. He was married to Kimberly Leija.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three daughters Anita De La Garza, Veronica Leija and Diana Hernandez; a son, Jose Morales; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.