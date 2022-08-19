A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Margarita Silva, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Margarita Silva, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Silva died Thursday, Aug. 18.
She was born May 18, 1940, in Cameron, Mexico, to Jesus and Maria Guadalupe Tamez Romero. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Santos Silva.
Survivors include two daughters Maria Ramos and Teresa Guardiola, both of Temple; a brother, Teofilo Romero of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary.