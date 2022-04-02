Betty Jean Corbin
Betty Jean Corbin died Friday, March 18, 2022 in Sugar Land, Texas.
Mrs. Corbin was born July 3, 1924 and raised in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Corbin was predeceased by her husband, Densel G. Corbin and a son, Charles A. Corbin.
Survivors include three children, David Corbin, Mary Corbin, and Tom Corbin; grandchildren, Christopher Corbin and Jeffrey Corbin; great grandchildren, John Christopher Corbin, Isabel Corbin, Kamila Noguera, and Sara Noguera, Sofia Gomez and a daughter-in-law, Martha Corbin.
Betty Jean graduated from Shawnee High School on May 1942, then attended University of Oklahoma where she received a degree in dietetics four years later. She worked in Richmond, Virginia and in Galveston, Texas before marrying Densel G. Corbin on June 3, 1948 and was married to him until his death on May 16, 2016.
Betty was a Christian and a long-time member of both Grace Presbyterian Church in Houston and Belton Presbyterian Church. Betty was a member of the Salado Investment Club and a book reading club in Salado. She also volunteered at the Salado Library and Scott and White Hospital delivering mail to patients. Betty had serval interests in addition to raising her family. Betty Jean loved to play doubles tennis with her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. While not the most skilled player on the court, she was the most competitive with a huge desire to win. Her desire to win in tennis extended her to being competitive in her bridge games. She also enjoyed many card games and Mexican Train dominos with her family and friends. She also loved to read romance, mystery and historical books, which she used for her travels and Wall Street Journal on a daily basis.
And she did ultimately travel around the world that took her not only to many parts of the United States and to nearly every continent in the world. While she did travel with her husband a few times, she sometimes traveled with her daughter, Mary Corbin and her daughter-in-law, Martha Corbin. However, she was not averse to traveling by herself by joining tour groups, and once taking a freighter, as a passenger, from a round trip between United States and Morocco.
The celebration of her life will be held April 9th at 2 pm at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.
Paid Obituary