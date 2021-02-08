BELTON — Services for Emery Kertesz III, 64, of Nolanville will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Kertesz died Jan. 29.
He was born June 10, 1956, in Darby, Pa., to Emery P. Jr. and Clare Hutton Kertesz. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Leon River Band in Belton. He also was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila N. Kertesz; two sons, Emery Joseph Kertesz IV and Austin James Kertesz; three sisters, Kati Kertesz, Liz Sciassi and Mary Blessing; a brother, Raymond Kertesz; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Vasculitis Foundation.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.