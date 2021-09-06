BELTON — Service for Weldon Allen Hale Sr., 69, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Hale died Saturday, Sept. 4, at a Temple hospital.
He was born to David Allen Hale and Thelma Lee Smith Fisher on Sept. 13, 1951, in Belton. He married Kathryn Sue Tubbs on July 23, 1971, in Gatesville.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Mercer of Temple and Courtney Armold of Belton; three sons, Weldon Hale Jr. and Markus Hale, both of Cameron, and Nathan Hale of Moody; his mother of Salado; a sister, Kathy Cox of Austin; 13 grandchildren; and two greatgrandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.