Services for Rebecca “Becky” Soto, 68, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Soto died Monday, Sept. 7, at a local nursing home.
She was born July 24, 1952, in Corpus Christi to Domingo and Guadalupe Ramos. She married Rodrigo Soto on Feb. 14, 1971.
She was preceded in death by twin sons.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Mary Jane Martinez and Cristina Gandara; a son, Ramiro Soto; a brother, Alex Ramos; a sister, Dorothy Ramos; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.