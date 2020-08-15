Services for Darrell Wayne “Hollywood” Taylor, 63, of Bartlett will be 1 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Taylor died Monday, Aug. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 26, 1957, in Bartlett to Delores Taylor and Robert Willis. He attended Bartlett High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for several companies in Temple and for the city of Bartlett.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry Lynn Taylor.
Survivors include a son, Cory Mathis of Round Rock; three daughters, Chamere Mackey and Constance Colber, both of Temple, and Starla Thompson of Brazoria; three brothers, Raymond Taylor, Christopher Taylor and Patrick Taylor, all of Temple; four sisters, Linda Crathers of Belton, Demetrice Taylor and Debra Johnson, both of Temple, and Karon Vasquez of Florida; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.