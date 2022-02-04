Linda Marie Motl
Private graveside services for Linda Marie Motl, 70, of Gatesville will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Seaton Cemetery near Temple.
Ms. Motl died Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022 at a Temple hospital.
She was born February 15, 1951 to the late Arnold Ladis Motl, Sr and Adela Stanek Motl. She attended Temple High School. She married Henry Zbranek, Jr on August 2, 1969 and had 3 daughters. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and by a nephew, Jerry Ostrander, Jr.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting and visiting with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Zbranek Davila of Troy, Michelle Allison and husband, Kenneth of Gatesville, and Melanie George, and husband, Tim of Temple; two sisters, Katherine Fuqua and husband Bobby of Jacksonville, Texas, Charlene Ostrander and husband Jerry of Dallas; a brother, Arnold Motl, Jr. of Taylor; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Schmidt and husband, Alex of New Braunfels, Maci and Mackenzie Allison of Gatesville, and great-grandson, Warren Schmidt, and one on the way.
Scanio-Harper is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary