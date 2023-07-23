Rita Ann (Willberg) Matkovich
Rita Ann (Willberg) Matkovich died peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Anyone who met Rita remembers her. While on this earth she touched countless lives.
Rita was born in Westphalia, TX. Being the oldest of nine kids, she learned to cook for a big group of people. That experience, along with her dedication of caring for her community, resulted in many years where Rita hosted Thanksgiving dinner for 100+ people. She wanted to make sure everyone had somewhere to go and gave so many people something to be thankful for.
Rita was raised on a farm where she learned how to work hard. As a young woman she would walk the fields and pick cotton by hand. This formative work ethic stayed with her. In her adult life, she put siding on apartments, roofed buildings, and laid carpet and tile. Additionally, she was a skilled painter, designer, and decorator.
Rita earned her bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX. She believed if you gave time to God, he would give back to you. She was known to give many kids a quarter for attending church. When someone would talk to her about a problem, big or small, she would say, “Well, you have to pray hard”, and then would go out of her way to help them in any way she could. Rita always looked out for those around her, and was known to give people hats or gloves if she saw them walking around in the winter without them.
Rita leaves behind her husband of nearly 52 years, Bill Matkovich, along with their 4 children, Billy Matkovich, Andy Matkovich, Marijo Allen, and Jenny Matkovich, as well as 5 grandchildren. Rita met Bill in Maypearl, TX where she was a Home Economics teacher and he was in the Army, stationed in Fort Hood, TX after getting drafted for the Vietnam War. They married after Bill was discharged, and after a brief stop in Lewistown, MO, they moved to Centerville, IA, where they have lived since. Rita continued teaching Home Economics, where she taught people to create a budget, cook (she started a “Cooking for Bachelors” class), sew, and bake. Rita was well known locally for her delicious cinnamon rolls. You may have eaten one of her thousands of huge, warm, homemade cinnamon rolls covered in frosting.
Rita built a rental real estate business in Centerville, IA. If you lived in one of her apartments, you may have received a cake for your birthday, a gift for Fathers Day or Mothers Day, Valentine’s Day, Halloween, AND Christmas. For her birthday, she would hand out breakfast to her tenants.
Rita was quick to tell anyone how she had to get up and work, and no one is known to have ever heard her complain about doing any job. She was talented and creative, and she could make something from nothing. She could garden, paint art, and sew outfits for herself and her kids. She also loved to travel, go to art auctions, and attend plays.
Rita also looked after the world around her. She could be seen picking trash up off sidewalks or streets. If there was a building that needed to be painted, she was there to help. She and Bill were foster parents to many children in need of a place to stay. If you stayed over at her house, you had her cookies and likely walked out with a bag of clothing or food.
She was classy. She was sassy. One of her Rita-isms was saying “I think everyone in this world is a donkey except for you and me…and sometimes I wonder about me.” She thought the world of you.
Please, no donations. If you feel so moved, memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Alternatively, and more meaningfully, make the world around you a little more beautiful. Next time you walk by a piece of trash, pick it up, throw it away, or help somebody in need, and remember Rita.
Rita was survived by her husband Bill Matkovich; her children Billy (Amy) Matkovich, Andy (Kelly) Matkovich, Marijo (Ben) Allen, Jenny (Matt Saladino) Matkovich; her grandchildren Demitrius, Deyla, Luka and Jakob Matkovich and Ava Allen; her siblings Barbara (Robert) Macek, Charles (Renae) Willberg, Ronnie (Randy) Willberg, Doris (Charlie) Wright, Karen Pomykal, Arlene (Rick) Wegwerth, Steve (Linda) Willberg, and Connie (David) Tindle; and numerous nephews and nieces.
