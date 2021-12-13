BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Guillermo Gomez, 70, of Nolanville will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gomez died Saturday, Dec. 11.
He was born April 14, 1951, in Anthony, N.M., to Juan H. and Domitila Gomez. He grew up in the Las Cruces, N.M., area and attended Las Cruces High. In 1968, he was drafted into the Army and served in the Vietnam War. He married Sophia Alcozer on Feb. 6, 1971. He was stationed in Aschanffenburg, Germany, and Wildflecken, Germany, as well as Fort Devens, Mass., and Fort Hood in 1974. He received an honorable discharge in 1979. While in the service he received the Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star. He worked various jobs before joining the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring in 2010. With the Corps of Engineers, he worked at Fort Hood, Fort Bliss and Fort Sam Houston. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus. He served as Grand Knight for Council 7196 and Faithful Navigator for 4th Degree.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Julia Michelle Gomez; a son, Guillermo Augustine Gomez; two brothers, Arturo Gomez and Joe Gomez; two sisters, Jeannie Gomez of Las Cruces and Mary Lugo of El Paso; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Gather and Grow, or woundedwarriorsproject.org.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, followed by a rosary.